General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 694,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $44,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

NYSE GIS opened at $62.34 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.01.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

