Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Genie Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Genie Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of GNE stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $506.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.21. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Insider Activity at Genie Energy

In other Genie Energy news, Director James A. Courter sold 13,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $336,752.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,413.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joyce J. Mason sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $47,342.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $376,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Courter sold 13,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $336,752.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,915 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,413.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,126 shares of company stock worth $1,254,227. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Genie Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Genie Energy by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Genie Energy by 32.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Genie Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Genie Energy by 173.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Featured Articles

