Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Genpact has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Genpact has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Genpact to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE:G opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Genpact has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $48.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Genpact by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genpact by 22.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Further Reading

