Getech Group plc (LON:GTC) Insider Acquires £8,100 in Stock

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Liam Darbyshire purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £8,100 ($10,154.19).
Getech Group Stock Down 10.0 %
LON:GTC opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Friday. Getech Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 17.43 ($0.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.07 million, a P/E ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.37.
About Getech Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Getech Group
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Getech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.