Getech Group plc (LON:GTC) Insider Acquires £8,100 in Stock

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Liam Darbyshire purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £8,100 ($10,154.19).

Getech Group Stock Down 10.0 %

LON:GTC opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Friday. Getech Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 17.43 ($0.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.07 million, a P/E ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.37.

About Getech Group

Getech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides government advisory, geoscience, and geospatial services. It operates in three segments: Products, Services, and Asset development. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

