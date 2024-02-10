Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.67. 10,718,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,639,086. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.19.
Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.
Gilead Sciences Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
