Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.16% of Global Ship Lease worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 713.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 113,324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 381.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 29.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 260.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

GSL stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $174.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.42 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

