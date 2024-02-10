Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 267,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 330% from the previous session’s volume of 62,268 shares.The stock last traded at $45.59 and had previously closed at $45.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $968,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

