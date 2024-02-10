GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.00. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded GoPro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

GoPro Stock Performance

Shares of GPRO opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $390.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.53. GoPro has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $6.07.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. GoPro had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $295.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.99 million. Research analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GoPro

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 198.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 2,680.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in GoPro by 644.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the period. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Further Reading

