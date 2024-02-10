Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 865.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 391.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Stories

