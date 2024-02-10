GXChain Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $20.87 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $20.87 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001436 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000799 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

