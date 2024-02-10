Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $77.11, but opened at $81.26. Haemonetics shares last traded at $78.45, with a volume of 398,865 shares.

The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.84 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3,963.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 65.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

