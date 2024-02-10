Head-To-Head Analysis: Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ) vs. Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ – Get Free Report) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Electriq Power and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electriq Power N/A -4.65% -12.52% Energy Vault -30.76% -38.36% -27.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of Electriq Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of Electriq Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Energy Vault shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electriq Power $1.66 million 1.89 $10.44 million N/A N/A Energy Vault $145.88 million 1.68 -$78.30 million ($0.70) -2.44

This table compares Electriq Power and Energy Vault’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Electriq Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energy Vault.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Electriq Power and Energy Vault, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electriq Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Vault 1 1 4 0 2.50

Energy Vault has a consensus target price of $5.05, suggesting a potential upside of 195.32%. Given Energy Vault’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than Electriq Power.

Volatility and Risk

Electriq Power has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Vault has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Electriq Power beats Energy Vault on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electriq Power

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. The company offers PowerPod2, a smart home battery backup system. Its solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

