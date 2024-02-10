Head to Head Analysis: Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telefônica Brasil and Singapore Telecommunications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefônica Brasil $51.22 billion 0.35 $791.27 million $0.55 19.53 Singapore Telecommunications $10.97 billion 2.62 $1.62 billion N/A N/A

Singapore Telecommunications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telefônica Brasil.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefônica Brasil 0 3 3 0 2.50 Singapore Telecommunications 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Telefônica Brasil and Singapore Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus target price of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 8.01%. Given Telefônica Brasil’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Telefônica Brasil is more favorable than Singapore Telecommunications.

Profitability

This table compares Telefônica Brasil and Singapore Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefônica Brasil 8.93% 6.62% 3.79% Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Telefônica Brasil has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Telefônica Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Telefônica Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Singapore Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Telefônica Brasil pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Telefônica Brasil beats Singapore Telecommunications on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through IPTV technologies; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and security and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. It markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and outbound tele sales. The company was formerly known as Telecomunicações de São Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to Telefônica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Singapore Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments. The company provides mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, voice, and content and digital services, as well as equipment sales; digital media and advertising services; and fixed voice and data, satellite, managed services, ICT, cloud computing, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as professional consulting services. It also offers 5G, roaming, and Singtel super stacker services; smart homes, WiFi mesh, WiFi 6, and home priority plan solutions; insurance, smart network, dash, Singtel paylater, and telephony services; TV packs, DVR set top boxes, TV GO, music, newsstand, and cast services; mobile phones; and devices and gadgets, such as wearables, TV, audio, home office essentials, gamic products, home appliances, and phone accessories. In addition, the company provides 5G, mobility, and connectivity services; Singtel Liquid-X and managed network services; cloud services, data center services, and software-as-a service; Internet of Things; voice, unified communications, managed unified communications, cloud conferencing, international calling, and SIP trunking services; and TV services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.