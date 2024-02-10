Head to Head Contrast: Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) & Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN – Get Free Report) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Ezenia! has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ezenia! and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise $29.14 billion 0.69 $2.03 billion $1.54 10.06

Analyst Recommendations

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Ezenia!.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ezenia! and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise 0 6 3 0 2.33

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus price target of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 13.66%. Given Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hewlett Packard Enterprise is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Profitability

This table compares Ezenia! and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise 6.95% 9.83% 3.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats Ezenia! on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ezenia!

Ezenia!, Inc. provides real-time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions worldwide. It offers InfoWorkSpace, a real-time collaboration solution that provides organizations with the tools to communicate through various options, such as conferences and shared applications, which help in streamlining day-to-day operations. Its products have applications in healthcare, education, government, defense, and commercial environments. The company was formerly known as VideoServer, Inc. Ezenia!, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Weare, New Hampshire.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE Synergy; HPE Alletra, HPE GreenLake, Zerto, HPE InfoSight, and HPE CloudPhysics storage products; HPE Cray EX, HPE Cray XD, and converged edge systems; and HPE Superdome Flex, HPE Nonstop, and HPE Integrity products. It also provides HPE Aruba products that includes hardware products, such as Wi-Fi access points, switches, and gateways; HPE Aruba Networking software and services comprising cloud-based management, network management and access control, analytics and assurance, software-defined wide-area networking, network security, analytics and assurance, and location services software; and professional and support services, as well as as-a-service and consumption models. In addition, the company offers leasing, financing, IT consumption, and utility programs and asset management services for customers to facilitate technology deployment models and the acquisition of various IT solutions, including hardware, software, and services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise and others; consultative-led services; HPE Ezmeral Container Platform; HPE Ezmeral Software Container Platform and HPE Ezmeral Software Data Fabric; OpsRamp; and Hewlett Packard Labs. It serves commercial and large enterprise groups, such as business and public sector enterprises; and through various partners comprising resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

