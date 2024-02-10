Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 432 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 192.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,731,000 after purchasing an additional 143,883 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,332,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Humana by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $370.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $434.87 and a 200 day moving average of $471.27. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.69 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

