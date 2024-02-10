Headlands Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $140.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $143.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.65 and a 200 day moving average of $130.19.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,259 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $446,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,576 shares in the company, valued at $626,362.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,356.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,113. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

