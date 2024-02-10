Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE APD opened at $219.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.12. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

