Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 3,323 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

