Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY24 guidance to $1.73-1.79 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.730-1.790 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 3.6 %

PEAK stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.29%.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,447,000 after acquiring an additional 760,816 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEAK. Scotiabank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

