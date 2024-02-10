Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY24 guidance to $1.73-1.79 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.730-1.790 EPS.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 3.6 %
PEAK stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.03.
Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.29%.
Several brokerages recently commented on PEAK. Scotiabank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
