HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Hits $0.0339

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 239.3% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $11.83 million and approximately $17.01 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

