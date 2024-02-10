HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Shares Down 1%

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €81.10 ($87.20) and last traded at €81.10 ($87.20). Approximately 6,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €81.90 ($88.06).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is €81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €74.56.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body and interior lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.