Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on February 27th

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2024

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HPGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.5% per year over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE:HP opened at $38.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Helmerich & Payne

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Dividend History for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.