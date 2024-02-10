Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on February 27th

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.5% per year over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance
NYSE:HP opened at $38.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
