Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HNNA stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.79. Hennessy Advisors has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $9.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 15.20 and a quick ratio of 15.20.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 20.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Neil J. Hennessy acquired 7,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $46,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,066,944 shares in the company, valued at $13,435,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 8,741 shares of company stock valued at $56,817 over the last ninety days. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 30.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 150.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

See Also

