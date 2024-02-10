Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.84.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.19. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $64.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.