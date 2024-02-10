HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,926 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.21% of HF Sinclair worth $21,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,853,000 after buying an additional 357,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after buying an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in HF Sinclair by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,001,000 after buying an additional 1,088,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,976,000 after purchasing an additional 126,016 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,320. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DINO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

