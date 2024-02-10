High Pines Wealth Management LLC Buys 264 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,974 shares of company stock worth $19,427,217. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,877,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,141,346. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

