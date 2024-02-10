High Pines Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.6% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $363.15. 2,389,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,637. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a market cap of $361.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $365.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

