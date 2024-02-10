High Pines Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,331 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 15.4% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 245,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,349,000 after buying an additional 82,153 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 30,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.84. 835,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,569. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.98 and a twelve month high of $84.93. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.69.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

