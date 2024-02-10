HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 19,109 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $39,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.8 %

WY opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

