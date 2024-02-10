HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 61,286 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,286 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $40,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $50.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

