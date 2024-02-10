HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $37,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV opened at $169.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.28. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $137.63 and a 52-week high of $170.43.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

