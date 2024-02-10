HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Aflac worth $30,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Aflac stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.13. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $86.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

