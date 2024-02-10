HighTower Advisors LLC Has $41.60 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $41,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

DIA stock opened at $386.72 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.97 and a fifty-two week high of $387.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.80 and a 200-day moving average of $355.14.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

