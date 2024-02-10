HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 105,075 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $31,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 10,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $50,457.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $50,457.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,830.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $155,387. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BXMT opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.43. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $23.82.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.22%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 217.54%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

