HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $41,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,758.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,331.23 and a one year high of $3,844.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,490.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,201.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,582.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

