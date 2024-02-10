Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,092,000 after purchasing an additional 67,821 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,355,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $192.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.44. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.86 and a 52-week high of $198.15.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

