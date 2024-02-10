Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 28.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.2 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $192.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.86 and a 52-week high of $198.15.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

