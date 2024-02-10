Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.36-1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-6.940 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $192.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $129.86 and a 1 year high of $198.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.44.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 746,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,234,000 after acquiring an additional 462,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

