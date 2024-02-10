Homestead Advisers Corp Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,640,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises 2.4% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $86,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,966,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,787,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,969,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,967 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.50. 7,161,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,343,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $65.61.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

