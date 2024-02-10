Homestead Advisers Corp Buys 45,600 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Permian Resources by 69.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,920,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,767,000 after buying an additional 1,192,850 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. 6,266,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,624,233. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 4.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $758.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock valued at $102,558,856. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

