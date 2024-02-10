Homestead Advisers Corp Cuts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Homestead Advisers Corp cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,300 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison comprises approximately 2.3% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Avery Dennison worth $81,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 736.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,080,000 after purchasing an additional 125,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1,152.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVY. UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.77. 450,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $205.15. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Further Reading

