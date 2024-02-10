Homestead Advisers Corp Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,514,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $50,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 29,062,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,319,060. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

