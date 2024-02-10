Homestead Advisers Corp Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,179 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.21% of Uniti Group worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,363,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,858,000 after purchasing an additional 384,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,187,000 after purchasing an additional 250,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,844,000 after purchasing an additional 310,893 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Uniti Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,396,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,171,000 after acquiring an additional 605,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Uniti Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,443,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 545,205 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNIT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,419,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,021. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $6.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

