Homestead Advisers Corp Has $35.50 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.09% of Truist Financial worth $35,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Truist Financial by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 181,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. 10,079,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,350,766. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of -33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

