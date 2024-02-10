Homestead Advisers Corp Has $72.55 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,903 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 2.0% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.14% of NXP Semiconductors worth $72,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.08.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,727. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $238.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.91%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

