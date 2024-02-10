Homestead Advisers Corp Has $94.98 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 2.6% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.09% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $94,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,110 shares of company stock worth $5,990,991. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

GS stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $384.26. 2,028,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,012. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $393.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.