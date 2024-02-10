Homestead Advisers Corp Invests $53,000 in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after acquiring an additional 415,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Burlington Stores by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,683,000 after acquiring an additional 940,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 91.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,420,000 after acquiring an additional 485,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the period.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Shares of BURL traded down $2.28 on Friday, hitting $197.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,443. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.37.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

