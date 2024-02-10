Homestead Advisers Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Homestead Advisers Corp lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,500 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for approximately 1.8% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.22% of VICI Properties worth $64,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in VICI Properties by 77.7% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.72. 4,955,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,616,235. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

