Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 104,400 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Homestead Advisers Corp lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,400 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 859,170 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 23.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,843,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,444,740. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $103.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

