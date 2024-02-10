Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 768,600 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Homestead Advisers Corp lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 99.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 768,600 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Corning by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Corning by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,199,000 after purchasing an additional 490,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Corning by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,718,000 after purchasing an additional 377,459 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Corning by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,844,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.01.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corning

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.